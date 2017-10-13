Facts

11:59 13.10.2017

ATO HQ reports one wounded servicemen amid 22 militant attacks in past day

 Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 22 times in the past 24 hours met by 13 fire responses from the Ukrainian side, as a result one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"The past day in the ATO area ended without significant changes in the situation. And the enemy continued concentrating fire activity in Donetsk sector, using mortars and the whole range of infantry weapons," the ATO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the evening, the Russian occupation forces had been shelling the Ukrainian fortified positions near the Avdiyivka industrial zone for several hours, using grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. At about 19:00 Kyiv time, the enemy launched six 82mm shells, aiming at the defenders of the village of Verkhniotoretske. In addition, the mercenaries opened fire from cannons of infantry fighting vehicles and machine guns near the village of Luhanske. Small arms were also used near the village of Kamianka at night.

In the Mariupol sector, the Ukrainian defenders of the village of Vodiane came under fire from heavy machine guns and an automatic grenade launcher twice. The Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Starohnativka were also attacked twice with the use of machine guns. Moreover, the enemy used an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Pavlopil.

The situation was rather calm in the Luhansk sector in the evening. Only at about 18:00 Kyiv time, the invaders started firing a machine gun at the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

