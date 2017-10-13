Facts

10:29 13.10.2017

UAH 1 bln envisaged for construction of hostels for contract servicemen - president

UAH 1 bln envisaged for construction of hostels for contract servicemen - president

 Camps for Ukrainian servicemen will be more modern and comfortable, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"It's not called a barrack any longer. It's called a hostel for contract soldiers, with increased comfort. And I want to emphasize that five beds in a room is the maximum capacity. I think that we will be able to reduce this to two beds. Then two or three servicemen, after completing combat missions and combat exercises, will have the opportunity to undergo full rehabilitation so as to be prepared for tomorrow," he said in Kyiv on Thursday, while presenting the program for the construction of hostels for military personnel.

Poroshenko noted that funds, including those seized from the previous leadership of Ukraine, had been spent on the construction of new camp for servicemen. According to him, the quality of housing for servicemen meets NATO standards.

Poroshenko said that UAH 1 billion had been allocated for the construction of hostels with increased comfort for servicemen on contracts. The head of state also noted that the budget for next year would foresee about the same amount as this year for the construction of hostels of high comfort for servicemen.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, in turn, said that about UAH 1 billion had been spent for the construction of hostels for servicemen.

"The funds in the draft budget for next year will make it possible to build such hostels for more than 22,000 people," Poltorak said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

President approves agreements on intl postal services

President approves delegation for plenary meeting of Missile Technology Control Regime

LATEST

UN Assistant Secretary General Mueller calls on militants to provide humanitarian access to ORDLO territories

PACE, CoE committees fail to support creation of working group to return Russia to PACE

PM backs attraction of international pension funds to Ukraine

EU Delegation to Ukraine calls on Rada to vote for health reform next week

Ukraine to auction Libya's An-124 Ruslan if Libya fails to pay $1.2 mln of debt for aircraft servicing

PGO summons Yanukovych, Zakharchenko, Koriak for questioning as suspects on Oct 17

Turkish authorities impose tough control of how ships observe restrictions for entering Crimean ports – PGO head's spokesperson

Necessary to explain all advantages of education law to ethnic minorities – Klimkin

ATO HQ reports one wounded servicemen amid 22 militant attacks in past day

SBU exposes gang in Lviv arranging provocations paid by Kremlin propagandists

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА