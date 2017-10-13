UAH 1 bln envisaged for construction of hostels for contract servicemen - president

Camps for Ukrainian servicemen will be more modern and comfortable, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"It's not called a barrack any longer. It's called a hostel for contract soldiers, with increased comfort. And I want to emphasize that five beds in a room is the maximum capacity. I think that we will be able to reduce this to two beds. Then two or three servicemen, after completing combat missions and combat exercises, will have the opportunity to undergo full rehabilitation so as to be prepared for tomorrow," he said in Kyiv on Thursday, while presenting the program for the construction of hostels for military personnel.

Poroshenko noted that funds, including those seized from the previous leadership of Ukraine, had been spent on the construction of new camp for servicemen. According to him, the quality of housing for servicemen meets NATO standards.

Poroshenko said that UAH 1 billion had been allocated for the construction of hostels with increased comfort for servicemen on contracts. The head of state also noted that the budget for next year would foresee about the same amount as this year for the construction of hostels of high comfort for servicemen.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, in turn, said that about UAH 1 billion had been spent for the construction of hostels for servicemen.

"The funds in the draft budget for next year will make it possible to build such hostels for more than 22,000 people," Poltorak said.