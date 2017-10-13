Facts

09:48 13.10.2017

Klimkin to visit Romania on Friday

Klimkin to visit Romania on Friday

 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin will make a working visit to Bucharest ( Romania) on Friday, October 13.

Klimkin will hold talks with Foreign Minister Teodor Meleskanu and Minister for All Romanians Andreea Pastirnac, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will meet with the delegation of the Romanian parliament to initiate a dialogue with Ukrainian institutions to ensure the protection of the rights of citizens belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, as well as with the leadership and representatives of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Necessary to explain all advantages of education law to ethnic minorities – Klimkin

Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Klimkin ready to discuss education law with Hungary

Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine – Foreign Ministry

Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary recalled for consultations on 'language' article of law on education

Russians cannot be among UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian FM informs about consultations on cooperation between OSCE, UN peacekeepers in Donbas

LATEST

UN Assistant Secretary General Mueller calls on militants to provide humanitarian access to ORDLO territories

PACE, CoE committees fail to support creation of working group to return Russia to PACE

PM backs attraction of international pension funds to Ukraine

EU Delegation to Ukraine calls on Rada to vote for health reform next week

Ukraine to auction Libya's An-124 Ruslan if Libya fails to pay $1.2 mln of debt for aircraft servicing

PGO summons Yanukovych, Zakharchenko, Koriak for questioning as suspects on Oct 17

Turkish authorities impose tough control of how ships observe restrictions for entering Crimean ports – PGO head's spokesperson

ATO HQ reports one wounded servicemen amid 22 militant attacks in past day

SBU exposes gang in Lviv arranging provocations paid by Kremlin propagandists

Police detain suspected assailants of first deputy chairman of Odesa regional council

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА