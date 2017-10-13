Klimkin to visit Romania on Friday

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin will make a working visit to Bucharest ( Romania) on Friday, October 13.

Klimkin will hold talks with Foreign Minister Teodor Meleskanu and Minister for All Romanians Andreea Pastirnac, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will meet with the delegation of the Romanian parliament to initiate a dialogue with Ukrainian institutions to ensure the protection of the rights of citizens belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, as well as with the leadership and representatives of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania.