Facts

17:31 12.10.2017

Yanchuk wins competition for post of secretary of state at Health Ministry

Yanchuk wins competition for post of secretary of state at Health Ministry

The competition commission of the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service has said that the winner of the competition for the post of secretary of state of the Health Ministry is Artem Yanchuk, who currently serves as first deputy head of the State Registration Service of Ukraine.

A post on the website of the agency says that the commission made such a decision at a meeting on Tuesday, October 10.

The Health Ministry reported on its page in Facebook that Yanchuk does not have a conflict of interests.

In September 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint Deputy Director of the State Expert Center Natalia Sholoiko as secretary of state at the Health Ministry because of a conflict of interests, as her family is connected with pharmaceutical business.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Groysman says quality of roads' repair improved

Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Border guards detain Briton who tried to smuggle collection of antiquities from Ukraine

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА