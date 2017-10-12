Yanchuk wins competition for post of secretary of state at Health Ministry

The competition commission of the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service has said that the winner of the competition for the post of secretary of state of the Health Ministry is Artem Yanchuk, who currently serves as first deputy head of the State Registration Service of Ukraine.

A post on the website of the agency says that the commission made such a decision at a meeting on Tuesday, October 10.

The Health Ministry reported on its page in Facebook that Yanchuk does not have a conflict of interests.

In September 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint Deputy Director of the State Expert Center Natalia Sholoiko as secretary of state at the Health Ministry because of a conflict of interests, as her family is connected with pharmaceutical business.