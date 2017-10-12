Facts

17:30 12.10.2017

Groysman says quality of roads' repair improved

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the quality of repair of roads in 2017 is much better than it was in 2016.

"An appropriate quality [of repair of roads] is very important. And this year the quality is much better than it was in the past year," Groysman said at a briefing on Thursday during a survey of repair works on highways in Kirovohrad region.

The prime minister noted the need for contractors to mark up the roads immediately after completion of road repairs. And the corresponding norms are planned to be introduced into the requirements for contracting organizations.

According to Groysman, the road repair plan for Ukravtodor for 2017 will be fully completed.

