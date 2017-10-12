Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Ukraine, with the adoption of the Law on Education, in particular the language article, does not intend to assimilate, deprive the Hungarian minority of its identity or language, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told in an interview with Hungarian television.

"It is extremely important to have a frank and constructive dialogue on the educational law, first and foremost about people ... Ukraine does not intend to assimilate, to deprive the Hungarian minority of its identity or language," spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, Mariana Betsa quoted Klimkin as saying on Twitter.

The minister also said that Ukraine intends to ensure the level of the Ukrainian language at the European level. "Our goal is to ensure the role of the Ukrainian language as a state language at the same level as it is provided in all European countries, including in Hungary," Klimkin said.