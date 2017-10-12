Facts

17:24 12.10.2017

Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Ukraine, with the adoption of the Law on Education, in particular the language article, does not intend to assimilate, deprive the Hungarian minority of its identity or language, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told in an interview with Hungarian television.

"It is extremely important to have a frank and constructive dialogue on the educational law, first and foremost about people ... Ukraine does not intend to assimilate, to deprive the Hungarian minority of its identity or language," spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, Mariana Betsa quoted Klimkin as saying on Twitter.

The minister also said that Ukraine intends to ensure the level of the Ukrainian language at the European level. "Our goal is to ensure the role of the Ukrainian language as a state language at the same level as it is provided in all European countries, including in Hungary," Klimkin said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin ready to discuss education law with Hungary

Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine – Foreign Ministry

Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary recalled for consultations on 'language' article of law on education

Russians cannot be among UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian FM informs about consultations on cooperation between OSCE, UN peacekeepers in Donbas

Ukraine to further guarantee free development of minority languages

Ukrainian foreign minister, Dutch ambassador believe those behind MH17 downing should be brought to justice

LATEST

Yanchuk wins competition for post of secretary of state at Health Ministry

Groysman says quality of roads' repair improved

Border guards detain Briton who tried to smuggle collection of antiquities from Ukraine

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА