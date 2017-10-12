Facts

17:00 12.10.2017

Border guards detain Briton who tried to smuggle collection of antiquities from Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards, on the border with Romania, prevented an attempt by a British citizen to smuggle a collection of antiquities from Ukraine early on October 10.

"At the Porubne checkpoint, border guards and employees of the fiscal service detained a foreigner who tried to take historical items out of the territory of Ukraine," the press office of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported on October 10.

The service noted that the offender was a 43-year-old British citizen. He tried to smuggle in a Jeep car with British license plates "more than 150 coins of different historical periods, several old books, including the Bible of the Anglican Church, five award pins, a pocket watch, two irons, a sword, and a rapier."

All antiques were seized and handed over to the National Police for further investigation and examination.

