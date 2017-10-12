Facts

16:14 12.10.2017

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Ukraine's Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Veterinary Service of Angola are planning to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the near future.

The document will become the legal framework for facilitating trade of goods inspection between the states, the Ukrainian regulator said in a press release.

The parties agreed to promote the development of practical and scientific cooperation in the field of veterinary and animal health within their competence and in accordance with the current legislation.

The meeting took place in the framework of summing up the results of a visit of delegates from Angola, who visited Ukraine under a program for the exchange of experience of specialists in veterinary medicine.

Cooperation between the authorities of Ukraine and Angola is given impetus in pursuance of agreements reached when Ukrainian delegates visited Angola in May 2017.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Yanchuk wins competition for post of secretary of state at Health Ministry

Groysman says quality of roads' repair improved

Ukraine doesn't intend to deprive Hungarian minority of its language or identity – Klimkin

Border guards detain Briton who tried to smuggle collection of antiquities from Ukraine

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА