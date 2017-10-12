Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Ukraine's Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Veterinary Service of Angola are planning to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the near future.

The document will become the legal framework for facilitating trade of goods inspection between the states, the Ukrainian regulator said in a press release.

The parties agreed to promote the development of practical and scientific cooperation in the field of veterinary and animal health within their competence and in accordance with the current legislation.

The meeting took place in the framework of summing up the results of a visit of delegates from Angola, who visited Ukraine under a program for the exchange of experience of specialists in veterinary medicine.

Cooperation between the authorities of Ukraine and Angola is given impetus in pursuance of agreements reached when Ukrainian delegates visited Angola in May 2017.