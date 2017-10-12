Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has called calls on law enforcement agencies to conduct objective investigations into the instances of corruption in the Defense Ministry of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I emphasize that the investigation should be conducted as soon as possible, presented to the public and sent to court. Any delay, when the cases are dragged out for three to four years, is absolutely unacceptable," Poroshenko said in Kyiv on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that the public will soon receive full information on what happened and how it happened.