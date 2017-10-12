Facts

15:17 12.10.2017

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has called calls on law enforcement agencies to conduct objective investigations into the instances of corruption in the Defense Ministry of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I emphasize that the investigation should be conducted as soon as possible, presented to the public and sent to court. Any delay, when the cases are dragged out for three to four years, is absolutely unacceptable," Poroshenko said in Kyiv on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that the public will soon receive full information on what happened and how it happened.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

President approves agreements on intl postal services

President approves delegation for plenary meeting of Missile Technology Control Regime

LATEST

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

Source of financing professional pension system could be extra social security tax payments or salary charges

Ukraine expects Venice Commission opinion on education law in Dec – deputy PM

Author of anti-Ukrainian inscriptions on Ukrainian consulate in Rzeszow detained

Україна отримала доступ до логістичної електронної бази даних НАТО

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА