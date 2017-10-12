Facts

12:04 12.10.2017

Ukraine expects Venice Commission opinion on education law in Dec – deputy PM

Ukraine expects Venice Commission opinion on education law in Dec – deputy PM

The conclusion of the Venice Commission regarding the Ukrainian law on education should be made in December, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"I suspect that not all steam will be let off even if we receive the Venice Commission's opinion in December. I am convinced that there will be further attempts to inflate this story from one side or the other," she said in an interview with Channel 5 late on Wednesday, October 11.

As reported, on September 28 the law "On Education" came into force. The law holds that the national language, Ukrainian, is the language of the educational process in educational institutions, but in accordance with the educational program, one or more subjects can be taught in two or more languages, namely in the national language, English, or other official languages of the European Union.

Persons belonging to national minorities are guaranteed the right to learn in their native language along with the Ukrainian language in separate classes (groups) of municipally owned institutions of preschool and primary education.

On September 28, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry sent the law "On Education" for examination by the Venice Commission.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on October 11 that he hoped the conclusions of the Venice Commission would help remove all contradictory interpretations of this law.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Appointment of anti-corruption judges should not contradict Ukrainian Constitution

Implementation of EU Association Agreement lags for Ukraine in several spheres

Canada not ready for dialogue on visa-free travel with Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

NATO to begin second stage of cooperation with Ukraine in cyber security – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Ukraine may not receive EUR 600 mln of assistance, if it fails to fulfill a number of EU conditions until Nov

Klympush-Tsintsadze is on working visit to Norway

Poroshenko appoints Holovaty member of Venice Commission instead of Kivalov

Klympush-Tsintsadze discusses measures to counteract Russian propaganda with chairman of NATO Strategic Communication Center

Venice Commission head worried Constitutional Court will be swamped with complaints from Ukrainians

Ukrainian lustration law violates European regulations - Venice Commission president

LATEST

Ukraine's biosecurity service, Angolan vet service to sign cooperation memorandum

Freedom March to decriminalize marijuana for personal use planned for Oct 28 in Kyiv

Ukrainian doctors not allowed to examine Pavlo Hryb in detention facility

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU reveals facts of causing loss of UAH 48.5 mln to SOE Chervony Zemlerob

Ukraine's law on education doesn't ensure balance between state language and languages of minorities, Kyiv should comply with Venice Commission conclusions

Ukraine's ambassador, U.S. congressmen discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukrainian army

Source of financing professional pension system could be extra social security tax payments or salary charges

Author of anti-Ukrainian inscriptions on Ukrainian consulate in Rzeszow detained

Україна отримала доступ до логістичної електронної бази даних НАТО

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА