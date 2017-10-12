Ukraine expects Venice Commission opinion on education law in Dec – deputy PM

The conclusion of the Venice Commission regarding the Ukrainian law on education should be made in December, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"I suspect that not all steam will be let off even if we receive the Venice Commission's opinion in December. I am convinced that there will be further attempts to inflate this story from one side or the other," she said in an interview with Channel 5 late on Wednesday, October 11.

As reported, on September 28 the law "On Education" came into force. The law holds that the national language, Ukrainian, is the language of the educational process in educational institutions, but in accordance with the educational program, one or more subjects can be taught in two or more languages, namely in the national language, English, or other official languages of the European Union.

Persons belonging to national minorities are guaranteed the right to learn in their native language along with the Ukrainian language in separate classes (groups) of municipally owned institutions of preschool and primary education.

On September 28, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry sent the law "On Education" for examination by the Venice Commission.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on October 11 that he hoped the conclusions of the Venice Commission would help remove all contradictory interpretations of this law.