Facts

18:50 11.10.2017

MP Parasiuk, other Ukrainians mentioned by Russian law enforcement agencies not placed on Interpol international wanted list – Avakov

MP Parasiuk, other Ukrainians mentioned by Russian law enforcement agencies not placed on Interpol international wanted list – Avakov

As of Wednesday, October 11, 2017, four Ukrainian citizens, including Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Volodymyr Parasiuk, have not been entered into the international wanted list, as stated by Russia's Investigation Committee, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said. Avakov said four persons are not in the databases of the secretariat of the International Organization of Criminal Police, also known as Interpol.

Using his official Twitter account, Avakov on Wednesday stated Ukraine's official position on information disseminated by Russia's Investigation Committee about warrants for the arrest of MP Parasiuk, Volodymyr Romantsov, Oleksiy Bakai and Volodymyr Nazarenko, who are accused by the Russian side of attacks on Russian diplomatic compounds in Kyiv from 2014 through 2016.

"Firstly, I officially state that according to the database of the general secretariat of Interpol as of October 11, 2017, Parasiuk and the other Ukrainian citizens cited are not included," Avakov said.

The minister noted that Interpol, according to its charter, does not participate in military, religious, political or racially-motivated cases.

"In light of latest provocation by Russia, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has sent a letter to Interpol's general secretariat emphasizing the inadmissibility of Russia using Interpol for political purposes against Ukrainian citizens," he said, adding that is certain Interpol will take into account Ukraine's position on this matter.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Cyber attacks recorded in Ukraine every day – cyber police department head

Kyivoblenergo board chairman bludgeoned to death in Bilohorodka

Israeli teenager injured in explosion in Uman - Ukrainian police

Avakov instructs all participants of border breakthrough, including parliamentarians, to register crossing, provide testimony

Police launches national operation to counter illicit arms trafficking - Abroskin

Top manager of Ukrainian bank Finance and Credit Shapkin wanted by Interpol detained in St. Petersburg

Relatives of sniper who fought in Donbas injured in explosion in central Kyiv

Investigators see explosion in central Kyiv as 'attempted killing'

Ukrainian police general detained on suspicion of bribery - Lutsenko

Interpol searching for paintings of 18th-19th centuries illegally transferred to Simferopol Museum in March 2014

LATEST

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

Ukrainian Security Service prevents terror attack at Mariupol railway station – SBU chief

Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

Hostage release, political prisoners issues unresolved, their number increasing - Poroshenko at PACE

Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on PACE to double efforts to protect human rights in occupied Donbas, Crimea

I reject statements by those who talk about Crimea as 'accomplished fact' – Poroshenko at PACE

Poroshenko calls on democratic forces, society to draft consolidated draft bill on anti-corruption court

Poroshenko meets with PACE President Kyriakides

Govt approves plan on introduction of funded pension system by 2019

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА