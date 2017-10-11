MP Parasiuk, other Ukrainians mentioned by Russian law enforcement agencies not placed on Interpol international wanted list – Avakov

As of Wednesday, October 11, 2017, four Ukrainian citizens, including Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Volodymyr Parasiuk, have not been entered into the international wanted list, as stated by Russia's Investigation Committee, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said. Avakov said four persons are not in the databases of the secretariat of the International Organization of Criminal Police, also known as Interpol.

Using his official Twitter account, Avakov on Wednesday stated Ukraine's official position on information disseminated by Russia's Investigation Committee about warrants for the arrest of MP Parasiuk, Volodymyr Romantsov, Oleksiy Bakai and Volodymyr Nazarenko, who are accused by the Russian side of attacks on Russian diplomatic compounds in Kyiv from 2014 through 2016.

"Firstly, I officially state that according to the database of the general secretariat of Interpol as of October 11, 2017, Parasiuk and the other Ukrainian citizens cited are not included," Avakov said.

The minister noted that Interpol, according to its charter, does not participate in military, religious, political or racially-motivated cases.

"In light of latest provocation by Russia, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has sent a letter to Interpol's general secretariat emphasizing the inadmissibility of Russia using Interpol for political purposes against Ukrainian citizens," he said, adding that is certain Interpol will take into account Ukraine's position on this matter.