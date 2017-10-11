Facts

17:03 11.10.2017

Ukrainian Security Service prevents terror attack at Mariupol railway station – SBU chief

 Ukrainian Security Service employees have detained two Ukrainian citizens planning a series of terrorist attacks against civilians, Security Service chief Vasyl Hrytsak said.

"The Security Service's main directorate for Donetsk and Luhansk regions has detained two citizens of Ukraine who were plotting a terrorist attack in Mariupol on orders from the 'DPR'," Hrytsak said at a news briefing in Kyiv.

The Security Service thus prevented a number of attacks, Hrytsak said. The first target was to be the Mariupol railway station, and passengers of a Mariupol-Kyiv train were to be its victims, he said.

