Russia impudently ignoring its commitments on Minsk Accords – Poroshenko

The Russian Federation continues violating its obligations under the Minsk agreements and does not want to return to the international legal field, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Russia continues to brazenly violate its obligations. And Moscow continues to brazenly close its eyes to our persistent calls, to the appeals of the international community to return to the international legal field. These requirements are clearly written in the resolutions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, but Russia pretends that it doesn't refer to it. Moscow continues ignoring its obligations under the Minsk agreements," the Ukrainian president said at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

Poroshenko said Russian troops are in Ukraine - both in Crimea and in Donbas.

"Arms are also supplied to the illegal formations created by Russia. And every day more alarming news is received about the gross violation of human rights in the occupied territories," he said.