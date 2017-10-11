Ukraine guarantees right to get education in mother tongue, but learning of state language is mandatory – Poroshenko

Ukraine guarantees the right to study in mother tongue, but learning of the state language is mandatory, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"I want to assure you that we will properly guarantee the language rights in accordance with national legislation and international obligations and standards, including the right to study in mother tongue, while learning the state language - Ukrainian," Poroshenko said at the plenary session Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

According to him, the proof of the guarantee is the decision of Ukraine to send the relevant norm of the law "On Education" for the examination to the Venice Commission.

He expressed hope that the conclusions of the Venice Commission would allow removing all contradictory interpretations of this law, which "in fact aims to provide a decent place for all national minorities in a single Ukrainian society."

"And I am fully confident that we will fully implement the conclusions of the Venice Commission," the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to strengthen the learning of the Ukrainian language at the stage of preschool and primary education in order to subsequently switch to teaching in the state language.

"It is unacceptable that children belonging to national minorities in Ukraine do not have the proper knowledge of the Ukrainian language, which they need for further education in universities, career development, for self-realization in Ukraine," Poroshenko said.