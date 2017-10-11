Zeman's speech in PACE contradicts foreign policy of Czech government - Czech PM

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said that the speech of Czech President Milos Zeman at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is contrary to the foreign policy of the Czech government.

"Zeman's speech at the Council of Europe is in sharp contrast to our foreign policy, and the president did not have a mandate from the Czech government," Sobotka wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"The Czech Republic stands for respect for international law. The EU sanctions against Russia are related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and these agreements can not be violated," the Czech prime minister said.

As reported, Czech President Milos Zeman proposed while speaking at the ongoing session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that Ukraine reach an agreement with Russia to receive financial or oil-and-gas compensation for Crimea. "In my opinion, there should be some compensation for Ukraine… money, oil or gas," he said.

The Czech president called the annexation of Crimea illegal, but said the issue has been settled: "Crimea – this is annexation, of course. And fait accompli."