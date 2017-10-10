Energy ministry says new gas formula keeps price for households unchanged until April 1, 2018

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has used a new formula to validate the unchanged price of natural gas for households until April 1, 2018.

The necessary changes to resolution No. 187 of March 22, 2017, will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration, the ministry wrote on Facebook.

"According to the Energy Ministry's estimates, the gas price for the period from October 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018 will be UAH 5,223.06 without VAT, which is only 5.6% higher than the current price, since the calculated price does not exceed 10% of the current price, there are no grounds for its revision for the 2017-2018 heating season," it said.