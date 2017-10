Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin invites European partners to Zakarpattia and also intends to organize a visit of foreign ambassadors to talk to the residents of the region about the 'language issue'.

"I invite our European partners to visit Zakarpattia. I plan [to organize] a visit of foreign ambassadors to this region, direct communication with its residents," the foreign minister said on Twitter on Tuesday.