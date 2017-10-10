Association Agreement with EU may be revised only in terms of ensuring clear European prospect for Ukraine – Klimkin about Hungarian FM's statement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has been surprised by the statements made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that the law on education violates the principles of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which prompts the Hungarian minister to initiate its revision.

"I am very surprised by the statements of the Hungarian foreign minister about the revision of the Association Agreement. I plan to discuss all these issues in Budapest on October 12... For us, the revision of the Association Agreement is possible only in terms of ensuring a clear European prospect for Ukraine," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Szijjarto said while visiting Ukraine's Uzhgorod on Monday that Ukraine's new law on education significantly violates the principles of the Ukrainian-EU Association Agreement, which is why he is planning to initiate its revision at a conference of the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg next Monday.

In September 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed the law on education, according to which the education given in the languages of national minorities will shift to Ukrainian in three years. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the law on September 27.

The law holds that the national language, Ukrainian, is the language of the educational process in educational institutions, but in accordance with the educational program, one or more subjects can be taught in two or more languages, namely in Ukrainian, English, or other official languages of the European Union.

The foreign ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Romania wrote a letter to the Ukrainian foreign minister expressing their concern about the compliance of the new law with respect for the rights of minorities and education in their native language.

On September 28, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine sent the law "On Education" for examination to the Venice Commission.