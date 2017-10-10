Klimkin plans to discuss issue of Hungarian passports for Ukrainians on Oct 12

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin plans to meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on October 12 and discuss, among other topics, the issue of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians.

"I confirm my willingness to engage in a dialogue with Hungary on all levels. We will talk about everything, including the issue of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians, and not only about that," Klimkin said on his Twitter microblog on Tuesday.

As earlier reported, Klimkin will travel to Budapest for a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart about the recently adopted Ukrainian law on education. On October 19, Hungary's Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog is expected in Kyiv.