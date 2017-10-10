Facts

15:47 10.10.2017

Klimkin plans to discuss issue of Hungarian passports for Ukrainians on Oct 12

Klimkin plans to discuss issue of Hungarian passports for Ukrainians on Oct 12

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin plans to meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on October 12 and discuss, among other topics, the issue of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians.

"I confirm my willingness to engage in a dialogue with Hungary on all levels. We will talk about everything, including the issue of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians, and not only about that," Klimkin said on his Twitter microblog on Tuesday.

As earlier reported, Klimkin will travel to Budapest for a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart about the recently adopted Ukrainian law on education. On October 19, Hungary's Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog is expected in Kyiv.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Energy ministry says new gas formula keeps price for households unchanged until April 1, 2018

Klimkin to organize foreign ambassadors to visit to Zakarpattia so that they talk to locals about 'language issue'

Association Agreement with EU may be revised only in terms of ensuring clear European prospect for Ukraine – Klimkin about Hungarian FM's statement

Ukroboronprom exhibits defense solutions at AUSA 2017 in Washington

Avakov convinced Ukraine will manage to return Donbas

Reforms in security and defense sphere successful, under public control

Ukravtodor intends to join Lviv and Budapest with highway

Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces suggests banning of UAVs flying over defense facilities

Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА