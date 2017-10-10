Avakov convinced Ukraine will manage to return Donbas

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov is sure that the Ukrainian sovereignty will be restored in Donbas.

"I consider the prospects for returning Donbas are rather good. And the way we will do it – whether through the peacekeeping mission or the liberation movement or in any other way – I don't know, let's see," the interior minister told journalists in Kyiv at the 14th international specialized exhibition "Arms and Security-2017," answering the question regarding the prospects for the introduction of a peacekeeping mission into Donbas.

Avakov also positively assessed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading of the bill on the restoration of state sovereignty in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: "This law is the one that is needed."