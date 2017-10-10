Herasymov announces new bill on Anti-Corruption Court with Venice Commission conclusions

In the near future, a draft law will be submitted, providing for the creation of an Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine, which will take into account the comments of the Venice Commission, head of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Artur Herasymov has said.

"At the moment, the Venice Commission did say that the Anti-Corruption Court is desirable to be set up in Ukraine. But at the same time it rejected the two draft laws that it had analyzed. And now we have obtained these conclusions. I think that in the near future we will see a new bill that will take into account these wishes and we will adopt it," Herasymov said on the air of "Freedom of Speech" talk show on Monday evening.

As reported, the Venice Commission at a plenary session on October 6 issued its conclusions, which say it supports the formation of the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine provided for by the law "On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges", which was adopted on June 2, 2016 together with the law on amending the constitution in the part of justice. The law provides for the transition of Ukraine to a three-tiered judicial system and the creation of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court as a court of first instance. It is also stipulated that a separate law must be adopted with respect to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

Now, bill No. 6011 (drafted by Oksana Syroyid and Ivan Krulko) and No. 6529 (by Serhiy Alekseyev) were submitted to the parliament for consideration.

The Venice Commission criticizes both bills, noting that Alekseyev's bill envisages the creation of separate chambers, and not a separate court, while the bill by Syroyid and Krulko raises doubts about its compliance with the Constitution and politicizes the process of appointing judges, which contradicts the principle of independence of the judiciary.