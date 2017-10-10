Cabinet approves provision on European Integration Office

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a provision on the Governmental Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

According to Resolution No. 759 dated October 4, the Cabinet established that the Office carries out organizational, expert-analytical and information support of the government's activities in the field of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The office is a separate structural subdivision of the Cabinet Secretariat and reports to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and to the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government office in accordance with the tasks assigned to it performs the following: based on the results of the quarterly and annual monitoring of the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, as well as the Ukraine-NATO national programs and the agreements between Ukraine and the EU and NATO, assesses the effectiveness of tasks in the European and Euro-Atlantic and presents relevant recommendations and proposals.

The Office carries out an examination of draft normative and legal acts, other documents submitted to the government, for their compliance with Ukraine's commitments in the field of European integration, including EU law.

The structure and staffing structure of the government office is approved by the Secretary of State of the Cabinet of Ministers on the proposal of the Director General of the Office.