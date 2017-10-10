Facts

12:19 10.10.2017

Over 70 drones recorded near Ukrainian military units since year's start

Over 70 drones recorded near Ukrainian military units since year's start

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that since the beginning of this year 72 cases of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been seen in areas where military units are deployed.

"During 2017 the military servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded in total 72 cases of UAVs' use in areas where military units were stationed. Some 26 people were detained who controlled unmanned aerial vehicles. In some cases weapons were used to shoot down this equipment," the General Staff said on Facebook on Friday.

The General Staff calls on all UAV owners not to use them in areas where military units are located in order to avoid situations involving the shooting down of aircraft and the detention of their operators.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces suggests banning of UAVs flying over defense facilities

Ukrainian Armed Forces warning it will shoot down drones above Summer Storm 2016 military exercise

LATEST

Poroshenko to address PACE meeting in Strasbourg on Wed, meet with Jagland

Groysman's declaration for 2016 in line with Ukrainian law, no signs of illicit enrichment

Herasymov announces new bill on Anti-Corruption Court with Venice Commission conclusions

Reconstruction of Andriyivsky Descent to end in May 2018 - Klitschko

Cabinet approves provision on European Integration Office

Russia at meeting on detained Ukrainian border guards offers formal protocol, Ukraine objects – Slobodian

Maidan criminal cases to remain open until changes made to Criminal Procedure Code – Lutsenko

Poroshenko dismisses Pashkivsky from post of deputy head of foreign intelligence service

First deputy head of OSCE SMM to visit eastern Ukraine

Slim chance Russia will agree on UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – TCG rep

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА