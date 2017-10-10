Over 70 drones recorded near Ukrainian military units since year's start

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that since the beginning of this year 72 cases of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been seen in areas where military units are deployed.

"During 2017 the military servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded in total 72 cases of UAVs' use in areas where military units were stationed. Some 26 people were detained who controlled unmanned aerial vehicles. In some cases weapons were used to shoot down this equipment," the General Staff said on Facebook on Friday.

The General Staff calls on all UAV owners not to use them in areas where military units are located in order to avoid situations involving the shooting down of aircraft and the detention of their operators.