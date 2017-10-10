Poroshenko dismisses Pashkivsky from post of deputy head of foreign intelligence service

President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has dismissed Pavlo Pashkivsky from his post of deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on Monday, by decree No. 312/2017, the website of the president has reported.

"To remove Pashkivsky Pavlo Mykolayovych from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the decree reads.

On March 20, 2014, Pashkivsky was appointed to this position by the acting president of Ukraine, Oleksandr Turchynov.

Earlier, by decree No. 273/2017, Yehor Bozhok was appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.