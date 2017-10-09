Facts

18:02 09.10.2017

Draft law on restriction of travels of Ukrainians to Russia submitted to parliament

Draft law on restriction of travels of Ukrainians to Russia submitted to parliament

A bill on the temporary restriction of the right of citizens of Ukraine to travel to Russia was registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Monday.

The initiators of bill No. 7187 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine (on the introduction of a temporary restriction of the right of citizens of Ukraine to leave Ukraine for the aggressor state)" were the people's deputies of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Andriy Nemyrovsky and Andriy Shynkovych, as well as non-factional member of the political council of Ukrop Andriy Denysenko, the official website of the Ukrainian parliament said.

The draft law has now been submitted for consideration to the leadership of the parliament. The text of the document on the website of the Verkhovna Rada is currently missing.

As reported, on Friday the Verkhovna Rada adopted the presidential bill in the first reading on securing the sovereignty of Ukraine over the occupied Donbas, which, in particular, defines the Russian Federation as an aggressor country.

