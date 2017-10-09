One Ukrainian citizen among killed crew members in An-12 crash in DR Congo – Foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed the death of one Ukrainian as a result of the crash of An-12 plane in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa on September 30, and not three, as it was reported earlier, spokeswoman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Mariana Betsa has reported.

"According to official confirmation from the competent bodies of Congo, we know that there is one Ukrainian citizen among the killed crew members of the An-12 plane, which crashed on September 30 near Kinshasa," Betsa said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also specified that according to the information of the DR Congo's Ministry of Defense, the remaining killed crew members have another citizenship.

"Now our embassy in Morocco, together with the honorary consul of Ukraine to Congo, are working on the issue of the repatriation of the body of the killed citizen of Ukraine," Betsa said.

As reported, on September 30, radio station Radio Okapi reported that about ten people were killed as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in one of the districts of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the radio station, technical problems were identified immediately after the taking off of the aircraft from the airport, after that the flight operations officers lost contact with the aircraft. Emergency services arrived on the scene of the incident for the examination together with specialists to determine the causes of the crash.

On October 2, the Ukrainian 24 TV channel referring to the publication Actualite.cd (DR Congo), reported that on September 30, shortly after the take-off from Njili airport (Kinshasa), a military aircraft caught fire and fell, killing 12 people. At the same time, the local newspaper said that there could have been three Ukrainians among the dead.

Later on the same day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed to the 112.Ukraine TV channel that three Ukrainians had been killed in the DR Congo during the fall of the military aircraft: "Three Ukrainians died in the capital of the Congo, Kinshasa. However, no details were given, since the dead were not military," the TV channel said.

On October 4, the official representative of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova reported that as a result of the crash there had been three Russian citizens among the dead. "On October 3, the Defense Ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported that among the five killed crew members of the An-12 plane, which crashed on September 30 in the suburbs of Kinshasa, besides the citizens of Ukraine and Uzbekistan, there had been three Russians: the second pilot Igor Morozov, flight engineer Boris Mironov and navigator Andrei Chebotarev," she told reporters at a briefing.