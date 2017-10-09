Facts

15:30 09.10.2017

Poroshenko: NATO PA in Ukraine in 2020 most powerful signal of solidarity and support from Alliance

 Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said a decision to hold a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine in 2020 is an extremely powerful signal of solidarity with Kyiv on the part of NATO.

"Ukraine will host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in the spring of 2020. For us this is an extremely powerful signal of solidarity and support in the struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity from the Alliance," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

As reported, on October 8, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko said Ukraine will host the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO for the first time in 2020.

"I just received a text message from the chair of our parliamentary delegation at the NATO PA, Iryna Friz, with important and wonderful news: the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be held for the first time in Ukraine in 2020," she wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Gerashchenko believes that Ukraine is taking the right steps on the Euro-Atlantic path. "Our NATO PA delegation is doing a good work in Bucharest, where this decision has been passed today. We are on the Euro-Atlantic path," she added.

