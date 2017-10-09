Facts

11:38 09.10.2017

Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

 The main military prosecutor's office has transferred confiscated assets of ex-minister of tax and income of Ukraine Oleksandr Klymenko worth over UAH 900 million to the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery.

"Under a court ruling… the main military prosecutor's office today first transfers assets arrested in the criminal case investigating into the Yanukovych-Klymenko criminal group to the management of the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery," Ukraine's chief military prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said in Kyiv on October 6.

He said that over the period of the investigation since May 2016, 154 property units located in Ukraine, 22 vehicles, 1,000 gondola cars and corporate rights of companies have been arrested.

The prosecutor recalled that the government of Lichtenstein froze assets of Klymenko and his cronies in the amount of around $20 million.

He said that the total cost of confiscated assets is UAH 900 million and corporate rights of companies - over UAH 400 million.

He also said that in the near term it is planned to transfer immovable property in Donetsk – actually the entire center of the city – to the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery.

Head of the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery Anton Yanchuk said that in the near future the agency will analyze these assets, appraise them and selects the most effective ways of managing them.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ

PGO notifies ex-head of State Investment Agency he is suspected of embezzlement

About $10 mln were withdrawn via fictitious companies during building Neutron Source facility - Lutsenko

Creating anti-corruption court would take 18 months – Lutsenko

Investigation of 'Yanukovych clan' crimes complete

Prosecutors suspect ex-MP in case on Regions Party's illegal financial schemes

Prosecutor's office, police conduct searches at Social Policy Ministry

It will be difficult for Ukraine to compensate for ammo losses over last 2 years

Military prosecutor's office not responsible for checking use of defense funds, or for operations at military, ammo warehouses – Matios

Fire alarms didn't work at Kalynivka arsenal, half of security equipment was missing

Ukrainian chief military prosecutor denies info on sabotage groups in Vinnytsia region where ammo depots were ablaze

ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ

Smart-Holding pays UAH 5 mln bail for director of Ukrgazvydobutok

PACE to have urgent debate on Ukraine's education law

Ukraine to host NATO PA for first time in 2020 – Gerashchenko

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 26 times on Sunday

Court arrests Ukrgazvydobutok's director with UAH 5 mln bail option

Ukraine first to exhibit promising defense solutions at AUSA 2017

Klimkin agrees on joint Ukrainian-Indian film production in Ukraine

SBU exposes involvement of Russian 'Wagner PMC' headed by Utkin in destroying Il-76 in Donbas, Debaltseve events – Hrytsak

GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

Poroshenko signs legislation extending law on special status of certain districts in Donbas

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА