Military Prosecutor'a Office transfers assets of ex-minister of tax and income to national agency for stolen asset recovery

The main military prosecutor's office has transferred confiscated assets of ex-minister of tax and income of Ukraine Oleksandr Klymenko worth over UAH 900 million to the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery.

"Under a court ruling… the main military prosecutor's office today first transfers assets arrested in the criminal case investigating into the Yanukovych-Klymenko criminal group to the management of the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery," Ukraine's chief military prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said in Kyiv on October 6.

He said that over the period of the investigation since May 2016, 154 property units located in Ukraine, 22 vehicles, 1,000 gondola cars and corporate rights of companies have been arrested.

The prosecutor recalled that the government of Lichtenstein froze assets of Klymenko and his cronies in the amount of around $20 million.

He said that the total cost of confiscated assets is UAH 900 million and corporate rights of companies - over UAH 400 million.

He also said that in the near term it is planned to transfer immovable property in Donetsk – actually the entire center of the city – to the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery.

Head of the National Agency for Stolen Asset Recovery Anton Yanchuk said that in the near future the agency will analyze these assets, appraise them and selects the most effective ways of managing them.