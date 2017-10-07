SBU uncovers participation of Russian 'Wagner PMC' headed by Utkin in Donbas conflict since 2014

Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Hrytsak, has announced the exposure made by the SBU of the so-called Russian Wagner PMC, headed by Dmitry Utkin, and involved in conflicts in Donbas since 2014 and later in Syria.

"I want to inform you ... that the evidence base of the Russian military's activity in Donbas and in Syria has been collected ... Activities of Wagner's group ... The head of the campaign is Dmitry Utkin," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to him, for today 1,578 people have been established as members of Wagner PMC.