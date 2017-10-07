Ukraine demonstrates its commitment to intl obligations by extending law on ORDLO 'special status' - German Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Germany has called the decision of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada to prolong the law on special order of local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) an important step.

The federal government highly appreciates the extension of the law on the special status of Donbas by the Ukrainian parliament. That was complicated, but important step that demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to its international obligations and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the press release posted on the German Foreign Ministry's website, says.

The German Foreign Ministry said that the prerequisite for further progress was the stable provision of stabilization of the security situation, as well as a full and sustainable ceasefire regime in Donbas.

As reported, on October 6, the corresponding law on the creation of the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the situation in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (No. 7164), which extends for a year the validity of the law on a special order of local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, was supported by 229 people's deputies at the plenary session on Friday.

On the same day, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, signed the law passed by the parliament.