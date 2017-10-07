Law on pension reform handed over to Ukrainian president for signature

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Increasing Pensions", which introduces pension reform, the press service of the Ukrainian parliament has reported.

On Friday, October 6, the law was signed by the speaker and sent to the president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the Verkhovna Rada's website reads.

As reported, on October 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a pension reform, which provides for modernizing pensions since October and raising the minimum insurance period for retirement from 15 to 25 years from January 1, 2018. Some 288 deputies voted for relevant bill No. 6614 (with 226 minimum required).