Facts

12:31 07.10.2017

Law on pension reform handed over to Ukrainian president for signature

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Increasing Pensions", which introduces pension reform, the press service of the Ukrainian parliament has reported.

On Friday, October 6, the law was signed by the speaker and sent to the president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the Verkhovna Rada's website reads.

As reported, on October 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a pension reform, which provides for modernizing pensions since October and raising the minimum insurance period for retirement from 15 to 25 years from January 1, 2018. Some 288 deputies voted for relevant bill No. 6614 (with 226 minimum required).

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on concept providing counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine

Ukraine reports nine enemy attacks, one wounded serviceman in past 24 hours

Kyiv ready to provide all conditions to support ethnic minorities - Groysman

Moldovan president denies political asylum to Judge Chaus

PGO notifies ex-head of State Investment Agency he is suspected of embezzlement

LATEST

Ukraine demonstrates its commitment to intl obligations by extending law on ORDLO 'special status' - German Foreign Ministry

Germany welcomes prolongation of law on Donbas special status

Russia's military presence in Donbas raises no doubts, U.S. has no need to provide evidence

Possibility of observing law on "special status" of ORDLO depends on Russia meeting demands

Volker ready to discuss any Ukraine issues, including lethal weapons supply, with Surkov

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
все для кошек на price.ua
ADVERTISING