Facts

12:29 07.10.2017

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on concept providing counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on September 13, 2017 "On the concept of providing the counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine."

The president signed relevant decree No. 310/2017 on October 6, 2017, the presidential press service reported on Saturday.

"By the corresponding decree, the president approved the concept of providing the counter-intelligence regime in Ukraine," a message reads.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was entrusted together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the State Security Administration of Ukraine, the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the field of communication and information, to develop and approve in the established order, within a three-month period, the plan to realize this concept and provide its implementation.

