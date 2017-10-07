Facts

12:22 07.10.2017

Ukraine reports nine enemy attacks, one wounded serviceman in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas nine times in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"The enemy reduced activity at the end of the past day. After 18:00 Kyiv time, the militants did not use mortars and other heavy weapons, and the fire confrontation of our troops with the invaders took place only near several settlements," the headquarters said.

In the Donetsk sector, the Russian occupation forces were firing automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns for several hours on the Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka.

The enemy also used the same types of weapons against the Ukrainian positions near the village of Krymske and the town of Zolote, which are in the Luhansk sector.

In the Mariupol sector, the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Shyrokyne came under fire from an anti-tank grenade launcher and machine guns.

