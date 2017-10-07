Kyiv ready to provide all conditions to support ethnic minorities - Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said he is ready to take necessary measures to protect ethnic minorities in Ukraine.

"The reform of the educational system in Ukraine aims to perfect the system and improve the situation in Ukrainian language learning. Ukraine respects all ethnic minorities. We are ready to analyze the situation and, where necessary, hold consultations to determine measures necessary to support minorities," Groysman told a press conference in Chisinau on Friday after meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip.

"Ukraine requires knowledge of the official language, but will also provide all necessary conditions for the development of ethnic minorities," Groysman said.

The journalists disagreed with this by pointing out that the amendments to the education law ban teaching in minority languages, which violates the rights of ethnic minorities, including of the ethnic Moldovans living in Ukraine's Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.