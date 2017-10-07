Facts

11:10 07.10.2017

Kyiv ready to provide all conditions to support ethnic minorities - Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said he is ready to take necessary measures to protect ethnic minorities in Ukraine.

"The reform of the educational system in Ukraine aims to perfect the system and improve the situation in Ukrainian language learning. Ukraine respects all ethnic minorities. We are ready to analyze the situation and, where necessary, hold consultations to determine measures necessary to support minorities," Groysman told a press conference in Chisinau on Friday after meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip.

"Ukraine requires knowledge of the official language, but will also provide all necessary conditions for the development of ethnic minorities," Groysman said.

The journalists disagreed with this by pointing out that the amendments to the education law ban teaching in minority languages, which violates the rights of ethnic minorities, including of the ethnic Moldovans living in Ukraine's Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Moldovan president denies political asylum to Judge Chaus

PGO notifies ex-head of State Investment Agency he is suspected of embezzlement

Russia's military presence in Donbas raises no doubts, U.S. has no need to provide evidence

Possibility of observing law on "special status" of ORDLO depends on Russia meeting demands

Ukraine taking tough steps for peace, Russia must end conflict

LATEST

Germany welcomes prolongation of law on Donbas special status

Volker ready to discuss any Ukraine issues, including lethal weapons supply, with Surkov

Parubiy closes Rada plenary session 'for technical reasons'

Enterprises get compensation for purchase of domestic agricultural machinery

More than half of Ukrainians ready to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity with weapons

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
http://price.ua/catalog5577.html
ADVERTISING