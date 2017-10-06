Germany welcomes prolongation of law on Donbas special status

The German Embassy in Ukraine welcomes the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the bill extending the effect of the law on a special procedure of local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) for a year.

"Germany welcomes today's decision of the Rada to extend the provisions on the special status of Donbas, and we reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict within the framework of the Minsk process," the German Embassy in Ukraine wrote on its Twitter page on Friday.

Earlier this day, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy signed the bill extending the effect of the law on a special procedure of local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) for a year, which was to expire on October 18, 2017.