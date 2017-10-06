Facts

17:16 06.10.2017

Russia's military presence in Donbas raises no doubts, U.S. has no need to provide evidence

The presence of the Russian Armed Forces in the east of Ukraine has been confirmed and there is no doubt about it, the U.S.' Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, said.

The statement that Russia controls and manages the military forces in Ukraine's east presently does not raise any doubts, he said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Gazeta.ru published on Friday.

Volker explained that there is a lot of public information confirming this: photographs, including satellite images, information from social networks, and reports on interrogation of Russian servicemen who were taken captive.

The envoy said he doesn't think the U.S. should provide any evidence to support this.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Moldovan president denies political asylum to Judge Chaus

PGO notifies ex-head of State Investment Agency he is suspected of embezzlement

Possibility of observing law on "special status" of ORDLO depends on Russia meeting demands

Ukraine taking tough steps for peace, Russia must end conflict

Rada extends law on special local self-government of ORDLO for a year, but it will take effect after withdrawal of Russian troops

LATEST

Germany welcomes prolongation of law on Donbas special status

Volker ready to discuss any Ukraine issues, including lethal weapons supply, with Surkov

Parubiy closes Rada plenary session 'for technical reasons'

Enterprises get compensation for purchase of domestic agricultural machinery

More than half of Ukrainians ready to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity with weapons

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
телефонные чехлы
ADVERTISING