Facts

13:33 06.10.2017

Parubiy closes Rada plenary session 'for technical reasons'

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has closed the Rada session early on Friday.

"Unfortunately, for technical reasons it's difficult to work. According to Article 51 of the rules of parliament, I, for technical reasons, am obliged to close the morning session," he said, noting that government officials were in the chamber.

As Parubiy closed the session several Cabinet of Ministers members were in the chamber. On Fridays parliament devotes an hour to the government's Q&A session. However, this did not happen on Friday because lawmakers considered legislation about Donbas.

Traditionally too few deputies attend Friday sessions to adopt legislation, but this was not the case on Friday.

Parubiy closed the session and asked parliament members to think over what transpired during debates over draft laws about Donbas. He called such behavior "unacceptable."

"We cannot allow anyone to destroy the Ukrainian parliament," he said.

During debate and voting on laws about Donbas on Friday morning deputies from various party factions and nonaligned deputies periodically scuffled with one another. Following voting on the president's draft law on providing sovereignty of Ukraine in occupied areas on Donbas and extending legislation on special local self-government in occupied areas of Donbas and Luhansk regions, MP Yuriy Levchenko (nonaligned) ignited a smoke grenade.

As earlier reported, in April 2010 during voting for ratification of a bill extending for 25 years Russia's lease agreement on Black Sea Fleet bases in Crimea a similar incident occurred. A group of MPs then threw eggs at the speaker's rostrum and ignited smoke grenades. Then Our Ukraine – People's Self-defense Party deputy Parubiy took part in those shenanigans.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Rada extends law on special local self-government of ORDLO for a year, but it will take effect after withdrawal of Russian troops

Reference to Minsk accords withdrawn from presidential draft law on Donbas – Parubiy

Rada extends law on special local self-government of ORDLO for a year, but it will take effect after withdrawal of Russian troops

Rada passes presidential bill on provision of Ukraine's sovereignty over occupied Donbas as basis

Turchynov equates vote disruption on recognition of Russia as aggressor country to treason

LATEST

Enterprises get compensation for purchase of domestic agricultural machinery

More than half of Ukrainians ready to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity with weapons

Parubiy pre-schedule closes Friday Rada session 'for technical reasons'

Cabinet introduces electronic auctions for sale of quotas of ozone-depleting substances

MHP doesn't see land bank expansion as its number one priority

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING