Rada extends law on special local self-government of ORDLO for a year, but it will take effect after withdrawal of Russian troops

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended for a year the validity of the law on a special order of local self-government in certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), which was to become inoperative on October 18, 2017.

The corresponding law on the creation of the necessary conditions for the peaceful settlement of the situation in certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (No. 7164) was supported by 229 people's deputies at the plenary session on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.