Rada passes presidential bill on provision of Ukraine's sovereignty over occupied Donbas as basis
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved in the first reading the presidential draft law on the peculiarities of state policy on ensuring Ukraine's state sovereignty over the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Corresponding bill No. 7163 was supported in the first reading by 233 people's deputies at the plenary session on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.