Facts

10:50 06.10.2017

Rada passes presidential bill on provision of Ukraine's sovereignty over occupied Donbas as basis

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved in the first reading the presidential draft law on the peculiarities of state policy on ensuring Ukraine's state sovereignty over the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Corresponding bill No. 7163 was supported in the first reading by 233 people's deputies at the plenary session on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Turchynov equates vote disruption on recognition of Russia as aggressor country to treason

Parubiy closes Rada's session

Erdogan to visit Kyiv on Oct 9

European Parliament adopts resolution on human rights in Crimea

Poroshenko submits revised bill to Rada on special status of uncontrolled Donbas territories

LATEST

MHP doesn't see land bank expansion as its number one priority

Mykolaiv City Council removes city mayor

Judicial reform to increase number of appeals to ECHR – lawyers

Rada passes bill on key principles of ensuring cyber security

Rada urging Inter-Parliamentary Union to boycott St. Petersburg session

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua
ADVERTISING