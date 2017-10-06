Turchynov equates vote disruption on recognition of Russia as aggressor country to treason

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov, speaking at a briefing on Thursday, October 5, said that the blocking of the rostrum by Samopomich faction deputies and other radical parties during the consideration of the issue of recognizing the Russian Federation as an aggressor and de-occupation of Donbas, is a crime against the state, the NSDC website has reported.

"As soon as the deputies of the Samopomich faction saw that there were voices in the session hall to recognize Russia as an aggressor and to determine the de-occupation strategy for Donbas, they rushed to block the rostrum, disrupting the adoption of the law, and arranging a celebration for Russian politicians and the media," Turchynov said.

The NSDC secretary said that the entire responsibility for the fact that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine could not approve the strategic bill should lie on the "fifth column" of Moscow and that the participants in the provocation have no justification.

As it is known, yesterday the Verkhovna Rada discussed the bill of the president on the reintegration of Donbas, during which the rostrum was blocked by the deputies of the Samopomich, Svoboda and Batkivschyna factions. Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy closed the meeting, referring to the circumstances that arose during the discussion of the bill.