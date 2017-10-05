Facts

17:06 05.10.2017

Erdogan to visit Kyiv on Oct 9

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Kyiv on October 9 to attend the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey.

According to the press service of the Turkish president, issues of bilateral and regional cooperation will be discussed at a meeting of the Council chaired by Erdogan and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

In addition, the Turkish president is scheduled to meet with the parliament's speaker Andriy Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

The press service of Erdogan also announced the signing of various documents and protocols on deepening the relations of strategic partnership of both countries. Questions of the Crimean Tatar people will also be raised.

