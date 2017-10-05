Facts

14:38 05.10.2017

Rada passes bill on key principles of ensuring cyber security

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at repeated second reading the bill on the key principles of ensuring cyber security of Ukraine.

A total of 257 lawmakers supported the document on Thursday.

The document is intended to create the national cyber security system as a combination of political, social, economic and information relations along with organization, administrative, technical and technological measures applying the comprehensive approach in high cooperation of the public and private sectors and civil society.

According to an explanatory note to the bill, experts in the cyber security sphere of most leading countries point out the stable trend of the growing number of cyber attacks aiming at breaching confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of public information resources, including at the facilities of critical information infrastructure.

Interfax-Ukraine
