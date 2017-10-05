Militants shell Ukrainian positions 19 times on Wednesday, 2 servicemen wounded

On Wednesday illegal armed formations violated the truce 19 times, wounding two servicemen, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported.

In response, ATO forces opened fire 12 times, the headquarters said on their Facebook page on Thursday morning

"Late on yesterday, the situation in the ATO zone remained tense, but completely controlled by the ATO forces. In the evening, militants were active mainly in the Donetsk sector," the message reads.