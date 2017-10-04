Armed forces, military hardware may be used in peacetime to protect Ukrainian sovereignty – presidential bill

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has proposed that Verkhovna Rada should allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces and military hardware to be used in peacetime in order to protect the country's sovereignty, under a bill registered at the Verkhovna Rada on October 4.

"Military commands, formations, and units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces may be called up in peacetime in accordance with the law to implement measures as envisaged by the Ukrainian law on the state policy to ensure Ukraine's national sovereignty over the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the bill says.

The armed forces involved in the implementation of such measures should be allowed to use weapons and military hardware, according to the bill.