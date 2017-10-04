Facts

18:44 04.10.2017

Draft law on returning sovereignty to Donbas includes temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories on land, sea

The presidential draft law on providing state sovereignty of Ukraine over temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (No. 7163) covers temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories on both land and sea.

Article 1 of the bill, the text of which on Wednesday was posted to the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, says temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are:

1) land territory and its internal waterways within defined districts, cities, villages and towns of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Russian forces and Russian administration has been established and is conducted under Russian control;

2) internal waterways and the territorial sea of Ukraine, which borders on land territories described above;

3) air corridors over territories described in points 1 and 2 of the current article.

"Borders of temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are defined on recommendation from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the document says.

