Facts

16:26 04.10.2017

Joint Operational Headquarters to manage all agencies protecting Ukraine against Russian aggression

The management of forces and assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and all other agencies that ensure national security and defense, as well as deterrence and rebuffing of the Russian armed aggression, will be entrusted to the Joint Operational Headquarters.

"The Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be in charge of the forces and assets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the central executive agency which implements the state policy in the field of civil protection, government agencies which are involved in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, deterrence and rebuffing of the Russian armed aggression in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the text of the presidential bill on the specifics of the state policy on insuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions published on the parliament's website on Wednesday.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Bill on state policy on occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions submitted to Rada

Native language study to be determined individually for each minority

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's secret decision on military-technical cooperation with individual states

Ukraine demands int'l humanitarian missions' access in Donbas

Rada adopts law changing procedural codes for functioning of Supreme Court

LATEST

Armed forces, military hardware may be used in peacetime to protect Ukrainian sovereignty – presidential bill

Draft law on returning sovereignty to Donbas includes temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories on land, sea

Cabinet approves signing of agreement with Moldova on joint control at state border

NABU summons Odesa mayor for questioning on witness stand

Opposition Bloc deputies split on judicial reform vote - Novinsky

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
интернет магазин звуковых карт
ADVERTISING