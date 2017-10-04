Joint Operational Headquarters to manage all agencies protecting Ukraine against Russian aggression

The management of forces and assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and all other agencies that ensure national security and defense, as well as deterrence and rebuffing of the Russian armed aggression, will be entrusted to the Joint Operational Headquarters.

"The Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be in charge of the forces and assets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the central executive agency which implements the state policy in the field of civil protection, government agencies which are involved in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, deterrence and rebuffing of the Russian armed aggression in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the text of the presidential bill on the specifics of the state policy on insuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions published on the parliament's website on Wednesday.