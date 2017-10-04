Facts

15:00 04.10.2017

Cabinet approves signing of agreement with Moldova on joint control at state border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an agreement with the government of Moldova on the joint control of individuals, vehicles, goods and items in joint border crossing checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Moldovan state border.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman read out this decision among the adopted ones by the government at the meeting without discussion.

The Cabinet authorized head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Petro Tsyhykal to sign this agreement.

The agreement is concluded for a period of five years with an automatic extension for the next five years, unless neither party informs the other party at least six months in advance of the intention to terminate the agreement.

