Facts

14:50 04.10.2017

Bill on state policy on occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions submitted to Rada

The presidential bill on the specifics of the state policy to ensure the state sovereignty of Ukraine over temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been registered on the Verkhovna Rada's website on Wednesday.

The text of bill (No. 7163) is currently missing. The document was submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada leadership and determined by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko as urgent.

