Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine shortly, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told reporters in Baku on Tuesday.

"The Turkish president will visit Ukraine in the near future. We will discuss a number of interesting ideas," Klimkin said.

He also commented on the possibility of a trilateral cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Ukraine. "The implementation of a series of interesting projects in this format is quite possible. This is an appealing idea, and we are thinking about it. The project may be expanded further," the minister said.

Whenever such cooperation formats are created, their efficiency should be considered above all, Klimkin said.