Facts

10:17 04.10.2017

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's secret decision on military-technical cooperation with individual states

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko signed decree No. 304/2017 on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Tuesday, September 3, approved on September 13, 2017 on military-technical cooperation of Ukraine with individual states, the presidential website has reported.

"To bring into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated September 13, 2017 "On Amendments to the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated August 28, 2015 "On Military-Technical Cooperation of Ukraine with Individual States" (attached, secretly), the first paragraph of the document reads.

The decree came into force on the day of its publication. Control over its implementation is entrusted to acting Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov.

Interfax-Ukraine
